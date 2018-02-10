Report: Joe Johnson To Sign With Rockets

Veteran shooting guard Joe Johnson has completed a buyout with the Kings and will join the Houston Rockets, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Joe Johnson has committed to signing with Houston once his buyout is complete with Sacramento, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2018

The Kings buyout for Joe Johnson is complete now, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2018

Johnson, 36, will be eligible to sign Monday after clearing waivers. He landed in Sacramento after a three-team deal ahead of the Thursday trade deadline.

