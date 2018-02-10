Report: Joe Johnson To Sign With Rockets

by Alex Squadron February 10, 2018

Veteran shooting guard Joe Johnson has completed a buyout with the Kings and will join the Houston Rockets, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Johnson, 36, will be eligible to sign Monday after clearing waivers. He landed in Sacramento after a three-team deal ahead of the Thursday trade deadline.

