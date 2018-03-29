Report: Joel Embiid Out At Least Two Games With Facial Contusion

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid will not be with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip after suffering a facial contusion in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports:

Joel Embiid will not travel with the #Sixers on their two-game road trip. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 29, 2018

Embiid collided head-to-head with Markelle Fultz and had to leave the game early in the second quarter. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he spent the night and posted this video:

#Sixers center @JoelEmbiid displays his swollen face underneath the caption “Not good” from the hospital late Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/qhlAA0tybm — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 29, 2018

According to Pompey, Embiid was released from the hospital but is still undergoing further tests. The team has yet to provide a timetable for his return.

