Report: Joel Embiid Out At Least Two Games With Facial Contusion

by March 29, 2018
154

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid will not be with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip after suffering a facial contusion in Wednesday’s win over the Knicks, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports:

Embiid collided head-to-head with Markelle Fultz and had to leave the game early in the second quarter. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he spent the night and posted this video:

According to Pompey, Embiid was released from the hospital but is still undergoing further tests. The team has yet to provide a timetable for his return.

