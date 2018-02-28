Report: Josh Hart Suffers Small Fracture In Left Hand

by February 28, 2018
55

Lakers rookie Josh Hart suffered a small fracture in his left hand during practice on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The team is still evaluating treatment options:

Charania further reports that the 22-year-old Hart “likely will miss at least a few weeks.”

Over 55 games this season, Hart has averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

