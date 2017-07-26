According to ESPN, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler are actively pushing Timberwolves management to trade for Kyrie Irving, and have also been attempting to recruit the superstar point guard.
Irving recently informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he’d like to be be moved.
Minnesota is reportedly where Kyrie wants to end up.
Per the Star Tribune:
No, it wasn’t any of the alleged drama between LeBron James and his Cavaliers teammate. Rather, it was a nugget from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during a radio appearance on Mike & Mike.
We already knew that Irving apparently has four teams he would prefer to be traded to: New York, Miami, San Antonio and Minnesota.
But Smith went a step further, reporting that those are indeed the four teams Irving would prefer to play for and adding, “and Minnesota is his No. 1 preference.”
It’s also worth wondering how well Irving would fit in with the Wolves given his seeming desire to be a clear No. 1 player on a team. The Wolves already have Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins, and even if one of them was involved in a trade for Irving (Wiggins is the most likely candidate), this is a team that already has some star power.
