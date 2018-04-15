Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard‘s season has reportedly come to end, as he continues to rehab from a lingering quad injury.

Yahoo Sports story: Spurs star Kawhi Leonard expected to miss remainder of postseason, committed toward rehab toward full health. Details: https://t.co/WiDuP2WygU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2018

Leonard’s doctors have advised that he continue to sit out, and all indications are that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year will not join the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff run.

Leonard, 26, has appeared in just nine games this season.

Per Yahoo Sports: