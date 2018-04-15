Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard‘s season has reportedly come to end, as he continues to rehab from a lingering quad injury.
Yahoo Sports story: Spurs star Kawhi Leonard expected to miss remainder of postseason, committed toward rehab toward full health. Details: https://t.co/WiDuP2WygU
Leonard’s doctors have advised that he continue to sit out, and all indications are that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year will not join the San Antonio Spurs’ playoff run.
Leonard, 26, has appeared in just nine games this season.
Per Yahoo Sports:
San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason as he continues to rehabilitate his right quadriceps injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Leonard has been rehabbing in New York because that is where his medical staff is located, and he has not been cleared by his doctors, league sources said. Time has run short for Leonard — one of the league’s best players when healthy — to make a sensible return to the Spurs, who lost Game 1 of their first-round series to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Leonard has made strides recently in training and is focused on regaining his full health, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Leonard’s rehab program in New York has been in collaboration and with the approval of the Spurs’ medical staff, league sources said.