Report: Kawhi Leonard Sitting Out But Medically-Cleared to Play

Kawhi Leonard is medically-cleared to rejoin the San Antonio Spurs on the court from a right quad injury, but has reportedly opted to keep sitting out.

Kawhi’s camp has refuted that there’s any sort of rift with the organization.

ESPN story on Kawhi Leonard spending 10-plus days away from San Antonio in New York getting a second opinion — and how a return is based on the All-NBA forward choosing to manage the right quad injury. https://t.co/76FQANapeX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2018

Head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Wednesday that he’d be “surprised” if the two-time NBA All-Star suited up again after playing in just 9 games this season.

Per ESPN: