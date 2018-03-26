Report: Keita Bates-Diop To Enter 2018 NBA Draft

Ohio State junior forward Keita Bates-Diop will enter the 2018 NBA draft, passing on his final year of college eligibility, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Sources on ESPN: Ohio State junior forward Kieta Bates-Diop — Big 10 Conference player of the year — will enter the June NBA Draft. https://t.co/fLgntz9eDH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2018

Bates-Diop, the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds a game for the Buckeyes. He is currently ranked 19th on ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony’s list of Top 100 NBA prospects.

According to Wojnarowski, the 22-year-old is expected to make a formal announcement on Monday.

