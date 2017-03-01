Kevin Durant suffered a hyper-extended left knee Tuesday night in D.C., and there’s fear that the superstar forward could be done for the remainder of the regular season, and perhaps longer.

Zaza Pachulia falls into Kevin Durant's leg, Durant heads to locker room with "hyperextended knee" pic.twitter.com/bmiumUSLvS — Dr. Wob, M.D. (@World_Wide_Wob) March 1, 2017

Golden State quickly inked Matt Barnes in the case that KD is out for an extended period of time.

The NBA Playoffs are six weeks away, and those in Durant’s circle reportedly think he may be not be ready to play by then: