Kevin Durant suffered a hyper-extended left knee Tuesday night in D.C., and there’s fear that the superstar forward could be done for the remainder of the regular season, and perhaps longer.
Zaza Pachulia falls into Kevin Durant's leg, Durant heads to locker room with "hyperextended knee" pic.twitter.com/bmiumUSLvS
— Dr. Wob, M.D. (@World_Wide_Wob) March 1, 2017
Golden State quickly inked Matt Barnes in the case that KD is out for an extended period of time.
The NBA Playoffs are six weeks away, and those in Durant’s circle reportedly think he may be not be ready to play by then:
Durant underwent an MRI late Tuesday night to survey the knee damage, and team officials and members of Durant’s inner circle were expressing fear early Wednesday morning that the severity of Durant’s injury could preclude a return to the Warriors lineup before the start of the Western Conference playoffs in six weeks, league sources told The Vertical.
Some close to Durant feared the damage could sideline him even longer, league sources said.
Durant – a four-time NBA scoring champion – has been the Warriors’ top scorer this season, averaging 25.8 points a game. He signed a free agent deal with Golden State in July, leaving Oklahoma City after spending nine years with the organization that drafted him. Golden State has the NBA’s best record at 50-10.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus