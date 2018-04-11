Report: Kevin Durant to Opt-Out and Re-Sign With Golden State

Kevin Durant will reportedly decline his $26.2 million player option for the 2018-19 season, briefly enter free agency, then re-up with the Golden State Warriors on a restructured contract.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options. https://t.co/jsKx2OVs16 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 11, 2018

KD famously accepted a discounted two-year, $51 million deal last summer.

There’s no incentive for the future Hall of Famer to take another paycut this time around.

