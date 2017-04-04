The Golden State Warriors are reportedly circling Saturday’s tilt against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans for Kevin Durant’s return to action.

The perennial All-Star continues to recover from a sprained left knee, and could suit up in the Dubs’ final three regular season games.

Link to the @espn latest on the Warriors targeting a Saturday return for Kevin Durant if he stays on current track: https://t.co/zsgXvYmsrh — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 3, 2017

Durant went down Feb.28 in Washington after suffering a sprained MCL and bruised tibia.

Per ESPN:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Sunday that Durant was definitely out for Golden State’s first two games this week: Tuesday’s home date with Minnesota and Wednesday’s visit to Phoenix. The team is expected to issue an official update on Durant’s status sometime after those two games. “Hopefully we can get him in for a couple of regular-season games,” Kerr told reporters Sunday while also confirming that Durant will play under a minutes restriction when he comes back after missing the past 17 games. “We’ll see how it goes. We’ll see what the training staff says. I’m not too worried about incorporating him because he’s been with us all season and fit right in from the beginning. So whenever he gets back, we’ll plug him back in there and watch his minutes.” “That’s the main thing,” Kerr added, “just watching him physically. I’m not worried about incorporating him into our schemes and all that stuff.” […] Durant will be in Golden State’s starting lineup when ‎he is ready to play, Kerr said.

