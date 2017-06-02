Kevin Durant has made it clear he intends to make Golden State his home for a long time, and if that means taking a little bit less money, KD is reportedly willing to make the sacrifice.

Durant is eligible for a maximum contract extension this summer, but wants to help the Warriors to keep all of their stars.

How do you keep a superteam together? Somebody has to take less & KD is willing. Story w/ @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/EBmLFwNzXd — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 1, 2017

Durant erupted for 38 points Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and is on a quest to win his first championship.

