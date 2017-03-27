Update: Not long after these reports surfaced, the Kings publicly denied that they are pursuing Hinkie or planning to demote current GM Vlade Divac.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe, the Sacramento Kings have just received permission to speak with former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie about a potential front office position.

Any team interested in Sam Hinkie must receive permission from the Sixers to speak with him as part of his non-compete agreement this season — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 28, 2017

Story posting now: League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Kings have received permission to speak to former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 27, 2017

The exact role Hinkie would play is unclear at the moment, but The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski had this to say:

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has been quietly searching for an executive to place over Vlade Divac, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 27, 2017

From Sac’s minority owners and NBA, there’s been pressure on Ranadive to make Kings front office more professional — starting at top. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 28, 2017

