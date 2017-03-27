Update: Not long after these reports surfaced, the Kings publicly denied that they are pursuing Hinkie or planning to demote current GM Vlade Divac.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe, the Sacramento Kings have just received permission to speak with former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie about a potential front office position.

The exact role Hinkie would play is unclear at the moment, but The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski had this to say:

I guess we’ll see what happens.