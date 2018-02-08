Report: Kings Waiving Former No. 13 Overall Pick Georgios Papagiannis

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Sacramento Kings are waiving center Georgios Papagiannis, who was the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft:

In two seasons, Papagiannis has appeared in just 38 games, averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. The 20-year-old from Greece has bounced back and forth from the G League throughout his young career.

