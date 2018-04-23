Report: Knicks’ Coaching Job Is ‘Top Choice’ For Mike Budenholzer

by April 23, 2018
517

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is apparently interested in a move to NY.

According to a report from Marc Berman of the New York Post, Budenholzer, who interviewed for the Knicks’ head coaching position on Sunday, would take the job if he got an offer:

Mike Budenholzer is genuinely interested in the Knicks’ job, according to an NBA source who has spoken to the Hawks coach.

“New York’s his top choice,’’ the NBA source said. “If they offered him the job, he’d say yes. He wants to live in New York.’’

Budenholzer, the 2015-16 Coach of the Year, recently withdrew his name from consideration for the Phoenix Suns’ job. He is still under contract for the next two seasons, and Atlanta will reportedly require compensation to release him.

RELATED
Report: Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Search

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Mike Budenholzer To Meet With Knicks On Sunday

2 days ago
294
Mike Budenholzer suns
NBA

Report: Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Search

3 days ago
481
NBA

Knicks Owner James Dolan Doesn’t Rule Out Porzingis Missing All Of Next Season

4 days ago
907
NBA

Report: Knicks To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

4 days ago
1,347
NBA

Report: Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer Meets With Phoenix Suns

5 days ago
413
NBA

Report: Knicks Have Not Expressed Interest In Jeff Van Gundy For Coaching Job

1 week ago
497

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Likes IG Comment Saying Westbrook Was ‘The Problem’ In OKC 👀

20 mins ago
631
mac mcclung jahvon quinerly iverson classic

Mac McClung, Jahvon Quinerly SHOW OUT in Iverson Classic! 🔥

41 mins ago
138

This Restaurant In Milwaukee Couldn’t Seat Giannis After His Game-Winner

1 hour ago
1,096

Anfernee Simons Is Ready To Prove Why He’s Skipping College

1 hour ago
174

Steven Adams: ‘I’m Really F—ing Weird. Socially Awkward, At Best.’

2 hours ago
592