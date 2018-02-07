Report: Knicks Interested in Elfrid Payton Trade

The New York Knicks have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Magic point guard Elfrid Payton.

Knicks GM Scott Perry is a former executive in Orlando, drafted the 23-year-old.

Who knows what’s changed but Knicks GM Scott Perry has shown interested in trading for Magic point guard he drafted – adding Jo to package https://t.co/Ghh1YYTBhB — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 7, 2018

Payton is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists in his fourth season with the Magic.

Per the NY Post:

According to an NBA source who has spoken to Knicks brass, Perry has interest in reuniting with the 23-year-old Payton at the trade deadline, feeling he can get him at a discount and keep his rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina out of the deal.

Of course, it’s unclear how the Knicks will approach the deadline after Tuesday night’s devastating injury to Kristaps Porzingis less than 48 hours before the deadline.