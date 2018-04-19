Report: Knicks To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

by April 19, 2018
291

TNT analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith will interview for the New York Knicks’ head coaching job on Friday, according to ESPN.

Kenny, who interviewed for the Knicks’ GM position in 2008, has never coached in the NBA. He played ten years in the League (1987-97) with six different teams, winning two titles as a member of the Rockets.

New York is reportedly considering several other candidates, including former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Warriors coach Mark Jackson, former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Raptors assistant Jerry Stackhouse, and current Clippers assistant (previously with the Knicks) Mike Woodson.

Who should the organization hire?

