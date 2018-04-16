Report: Knicks Have Not Expressed Interest In Jeff Van Gundy For Coaching Job

Contrary to a previous report, the New York Knicks have not expressed interest in hiring Jeff Van Gundy to be their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley:

The Knicks have not shown any interest in Jeff Van Gundy as a candidate for their head-coaching position at this point, league sources told ESPN. Full story coming. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 16, 2018

Van Gundy, who is currently an analyst for ESPN, was head coach of the Knicks from 1996-2001. He has worked in broadcasting since being fired by the Rockets in 2007.

