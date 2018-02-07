Report: Knicks Still Trying To Trade O’Quinn, Lee, And Noah

After the Knicks traded Willy Hernangomez to the Hornets Wednesday morning, ESPN‘s Ian Begley reported that the organization is still taking calls on a number of players.

Opposing executives say the Knicks continue to take calls on center Kyle O’Quinn and guard Courtney Lee. New York is also still trying to trade Joakim Noah as well. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2018

The 27-year-old O’Quinn is averaging 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 16.6 minutes, while Lee is posting a career-high 13.3 points per contest.

Noah has been away from the team since Jan. 24, when the big man got in a heated verbal exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek.

Who else will the Knicks move before the Feb. 8 deadline?

RELATED

Report: Knicks Interested in Elfrid Payton Trade