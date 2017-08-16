Kristaps Porzingis may be a “primary target” for the Cavs as they look to unload Kyrie Irving, but New York’s front-office has reportedly made the big fella untouchable.

Kristaps Porzingis is off limits in any possible deal for Kyrie Irving, source says: https://t.co/00ftRAFjhx #Knicks #Cavs pic.twitter.com/p58JLer2Dk — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) August 15, 2017

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson dangled the 22-year-old stud in multiple trade offers this summer.

Cleveland is said to be preparing for a future without both Kyrie and LeBron James.

