Kristaps Porzingis may be a “primary target” for the Cavs as they look to unload Kyrie Irving, but New York’s front-office has reportedly made the big fella untouchable.
Former Knicks president Phil Jackson dangled the 22-year-old stud in multiple trade offers this summer.
Cleveland is said to be preparing for a future without both Kyrie and LeBron James.
Per Newsday:
The Knicks don’t appear interested in trading Kristaps Porzingis, including a possible deal for Cavaliers All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, according to a league source.
“[Knicks president] Steve Mills and [Knicks general manager] Scott Perry on the record were very clear that Kristaps was part of the future,” the source said in reference to comments made last month by both executives. “In all the discussions since then — there were other rumors before that Cleveland would want Kristaps — and it didn’t seem that [the Knicks] were interested at all in a conversation.”
A spokesperson at ASM Sports, which represents Porzingis, said, “It’s agency policy not to comment on possible trade scenarios.’’ Porzingis is in his native Latvia for the European Championship.
Porzingis, who averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 66 games last season, told NBA.com earlier this month that he would like to remain with the the Knicks.
