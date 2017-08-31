Kyrie Irving is finally headed to Boston, and the four-time NBA All-Star is said to be “ecstatic” about joining the Celtics.

Have been told that Kyrie is "ecstatic" about the trade, looking forward to playing for Brad Stevens and understand the #Celtics tradition. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 31, 2017

Irving is thrilled to no longer be in LeBron James‘ enormous shadow, and will now have a chance to lead his own marquee franchise.

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired All-Star poiont guard Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, a 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Kyrie.

Per the Boston Globe:

According to an NBA source, Irving is ecstatic about the trade and the possibility of playing for Celtics coach Brad Stevens. He underwent his physical last Saturday and even picked out a jersey number (11). It was the same number his father, Drederick Irving, wore during his playing days at Boston University from 1984-88. BU has since retired the jersey. The trade was in question after Thomas underwent a physical in Cleveland last Friday. The Cavaliers had concerns about Thomas’s injured hip and reportedly were seeking more compensation, such as one of the Celtics’ younger players or another high draft pick. With Thomas injured and Irving available after his private trade demand became public, the Celtics made the difficult move of trading the beloved Thomas for the disgruntled Irving.

