Kyrie Irving is looking for an exit from Cleveland, having reportedly grown “uneasy” about the Cavs’ future, which may or may not include LeBron James.

How Kyrie Irving is honoring a lasting legacy of LeBron James: The empowerment of the NBA star. Column on ESPN: https://t.co/SN95FEf4k4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2017

Irving, 25, has two years remaining on his current deal, but recently informed team ownership that he wants out.

LeBron James is also widely expected to bolt from Cleveland next summer.

Per ESPN: