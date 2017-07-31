Kyrie Irving no longer wants to be Robin to LeBron James‘ Batman, having demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving reportedly has grown tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron on and off the court.

Here's the reason why @KyrieIrving no longer wants to play w/ @KingJames. https://t.co/QYrKraC8wA — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2017

According to a confidant of the All-Star point guard, Kyrie won’t allow LeBron to “son” him anymore.

Per ESPN:

Perhaps it won’t work out for him at all. He might end up looking like an absolute fool for departing from James, still widely considered the game’s greatest. But it’s clear that’s a risk Irving is willing to take. Just because someone is greater (James) doesn’t mean that Irving isn’t great. He did just finish averaging 29 PPG in the Finals. Last season, he averaged 27 PPG in the Finals, dropping 41 points in Game 5 and hitting the title-clincher in Game 7. “Kyrie isn’t saying he’s better than LeBron and should be seen that way,” a close confidant of Irving’s told me. “He’s saying he’s not about to let LeBron ‘SON’ him … treating him like he’s the child and LeBron’s the father or big brother he’s supposed to look up to. “Kyrie knows he’s a franchise-caliber talent. He wants to be treated like it. And he’s tired of hearing about what LeBron needs, and he’s damn sure tired of hearing LeBron sound like he always needs more. As if the crew they have isn’t enough.”

Related

>Kyrie Spoke to Kobe About Avoiding a Shaq-Like Feud With LeBron