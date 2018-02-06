Report: Lakers Fined $50K For Tampering With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA has fined the Los Angeles Lakers $50,000 for tampering with Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to multiple sources. The punishment stemmed from public comments made by president Magic Johnson about The Greek Freak in a recent interview.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $50,000 by NBA for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2018

Reason for the $50K fine: Lakers president Magic Johnson’s recent comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent interview. https://t.co/MVGvwJisET — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2018

Johnson said Giannis would be an MVP and take the Bucks to a championship one day.

