Report: Lakers Fined $50K For Tampering With Giannis Antetokounmpo

by Alex Squadron February 06, 2018

The NBA has fined the Los Angeles Lakers $50,000 for tampering with Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to multiple sources. The punishment stemmed from public comments made by president Magic Johnson about The Greek Freak in a recent interview.

Johnson said Giannis would be an MVP and take the Bucks to a championship one day.

