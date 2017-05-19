Paul George’s days in Indy appear to be numbered, and many expect the All-Star to end up in L.A.

The Lakers are reportedly secure in the belief that they can land PG next year once he becomes a free agent.

The Vertical staff on how the lottery results impact the trade market, including the Lakers' pursuit of Paul George. https://t.co/U1G06vTyCP pic.twitter.com/CQXvmt77JS — The Vertical (@TheVertical) May 18, 2017

The Pacers have so far resisted trade proposals for George’s services, including a reported offer of four first-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks back in February.

Per ESPN:

Paul George did not make the All-NBA teams announced Thursday, which means the Indiana Pacers will likely be unable to sign the All-Star to a contract extension this summer. Had George made one of the three teams, he would have qualified for the new Designated Player Extension that is part of the new collective bargaining agreement that starts July 1. That designation would’ve allowed the Pacers to offer George the richest contract in NBA history — and add up to five years and approximately $210 million to his contract. The Pacers could still offer an extension to George this summer, but he doesn’t have as much financial incentive to sign one. There has been speculation that the Pacers may test the trade market for George because they risk losing him after next season. Several teams made trade offers for George in February, including the Atlanta Hawks, who offered four first-round picks in exchange for him. George, who grew up as a Kobe Bryant fan in Southern California, has expressed an interest in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the past.

