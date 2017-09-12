The Lakers will retire both of Kobe Bryant‘s jerseys—No. 8 and No. 24—before their game against the Warriors on December 18 this year.

After all… if No. 8 and No. 24 were two players, they’d both be Hall of Famers for the Lakers.

Kobe played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers—the first 10 seasons wearing No. 8, the second 10 seasons wearing No. 24. From ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire both of Kobe Bryant’s jerseys — No. 8 and No. 24 — before their game against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday. […] Bryant will be the 10th player to have his jersey retired by the Lakers, joining Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Magic Johnson (32), Abdul-Jabbar (33), O’Neal (34), James Worthy (42), Jerry West (44) and Jamaal Wilkes (52).

