Report: Lakers Still Targeting LeBron James, Paul George In Free Agency

As the summer nears, the Lakers‘ front office is maintaining the same game plan: Target superstars LeBron James and Paul George in free agency, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Lakers plan hasn’t changed. They want to get both of them.” – @wojespn on Lakers going after Lebron & Paul George — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 19, 2018

Both James and George can opt out and hit unrestricted free agency after this season.

In addition, one NBA executive told the Sporting News that forward Kawhi Leonard, whose relationship with the Spurs has clearly taken a strange turn, “wants to go to L.A.”

