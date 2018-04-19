Report: Lakers Still Targeting LeBron James, Paul George In Free Agency

by April 19, 2018
446

As the summer nears, the Lakers‘ front office is maintaining the same game plan: Target superstars LeBron James and Paul George in free agency, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both James and George can opt out and hit unrestricted free agency after this season.

In addition, one NBA executive told the Sporting News that forward Kawhi Leonard, whose relationship with the Spurs has clearly taken a strange turn, “wants to go to L.A.

RELATED
Lonzo Ball Didn’t Feel Pressure to Lure Free Agents

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: One NBA Executive Believes Kawhi Leonard ‘Wants To Go To L.A.’

4 hours ago
2,014
NBA

Report: Lamar Odom Aiming To Return To Basketball Overseas

5 hours ago
758
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

7 hours ago
602
NBA

LeBron James Defends Reporter for Asking About Erin Popovich’s Death

10 hours ago
10,254
NBA

LeBron James Bounces Back With 46 Points in Game 2

11 hours ago
395
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers And Jazz Both Draw Even

18 hours ago
957

TRENDING


Most Recent
quinn cook documentary

Quinn Cook’s Journey To the Warriors Captured In Mini-Documentary

2 hours ago
247

Report: Lakers Still Targeting LeBron James, Paul George In Free Agency

2 hours ago
446

Goran Dragic: ‘I Don’t Care’ About Sixers’ Reaction To Last Second Layup

3 hours ago
691

Chris Webber Flashed Signs Of Greatness With Washington

3 hours ago
386

Jabari Parker Frustrated With Lack Of Playing Time

4 hours ago
8,378