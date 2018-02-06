Report: LeBron Cursed Toward At Least Two Team Executives During Meeting

According to The Athletic‘s Jason Lloyd, LeBron James has zero relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman, and cursed out two front office executives during the famous team meeting that took place recently:

The pivot away from James’ wishes has been noticeable, particularly since this is a franchise that since losing him in 2010 has been willing to do — and spend — whatever was necessary to get him back and keep him happy. James and Gilbert have no relationship. Neither do James and Altman, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic. Whereas Griffin would consult with James and keep him informed of major roster decisions, that is no longer happening. James doesn’t trust this front office, and there is no communication now between management and star player. It perhaps played a role in James yelling and cursing at multiple front office executives during the now-famous team meeting a couple of weeks ago that began with players questioning Kevin Love’s absence from a recent practice. Multiple sources confirmed James cursed toward at least two team executives during the heated meeting.

James recently committed to staying with the Cavs this season, but will be a free agent this upcoming summer.

