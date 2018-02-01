Report: LeBron James ‘Would Listen’ to Warriors in Free Agency
LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors reportedly could hold a free agency meeting this summer.
James would reportedly be all ears to the Dubs’ pitch.
ESPN Sources: LeBron James could meet with Golden State Warriors during free-agency. https://t.co/6VACFDFf4M
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2018
The defending NBA champs can create a max salary slot during the offseason if James declines his $35.6 million player option.
Per ESPN:
There is no indication that Golden State is evaluating such options to acquire the Cleveland Cavaliers star at this time.
This offseason, James is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career, although re-signing with Cleveland is not out of the question.
Golden State could package Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala in a sign-and-trade for James.
To make a sign-and-trade possible, Golden State also would need Kevin Durant to decline his player option and take even less than his current annual salary of $25 million, in addition to moving Shaun Livingston’s salary to a team with cap space. Golden State probably would have to fill out its bench with players making the league minimum