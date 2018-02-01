LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors reportedly could hold a free agency meeting this summer.

James would reportedly be all ears to the Dubs’ pitch.

ESPN Sources: LeBron James could meet with Golden State Warriors during free-agency. https://t.co/6VACFDFf4M — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2018

The defending NBA champs can create a max salary slot during the offseason if James declines his $35.6 million player option.

Per ESPN:

There is no indication that Golden State is evaluating such options to acquire the Cleveland Cavaliers star at this time.

This offseason, James is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career, although re-signing with Cleveland is not out of the question.

Golden State could package Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala in a sign-and-trade for James.