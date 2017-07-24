LeBron James may have been blindsided by Kyrie Irving‘s unexpected trade request, but he reportedly won’t be waiving his no-trade clause next season.

ESPN Sources: No matter the discord, the record, with or without Kyrie Irving, LeBron James not waiving his no-trade https://t.co/F8LRyZ42Mv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 23, 2017

James is expected to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, and most expect him to move on from the Cleveland Cavaliers shortly thereafter.

Bron, Carmelo Anthony and Dirk Nowitzki are the only NBA players with no-trade clauses.

