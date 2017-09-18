According to Peter Vecsey, LeBron James is undoubtedly leaving Cleveland next summer, and taking his talents to Hollywood.

LeBron James definitively leaving Cavaliers for Lakers after this season. Today’s exclusive column https://t.co/MnaPpaFUJh — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) September 16, 2017

James will be an unrestricted weight on July 1, 2018, and has long been rumored to be seriously considering a move to the Lakers.

LeBron has yet to publicly address his future beyond the 2017-18 campaign.

Per Patreon (via HoopsHype):

“Accordingly, I’m publicly terminating the pandemic of speculation surrounding LeBron James’ playing plans past this season. “For months, many in the media declared or composed presumption the Lakers would be the beneficiaries of his talents when he became a free agent July 1, 2018. “I’m eradicating all conjecture and uncertainty! I’m comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to LA Lore status.”

