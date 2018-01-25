The Cavs whiffed on both Paul George last summer and Eric Bledsoe when he was banished from Phoenix, which reportedly ended up “pissing LeBron [James] off.”
LeBron reportedly believed Cleveland had a realistic shot at nabbing both players when they became available.
Lowe Post podcast: @WindhorstESPN on Cavs chaos, George Hill, DeAndre, some fake trades, All-Star draft, more https://t.co/LAkr1PNzKR
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 24, 2018
The deal for PG is said to have fallen apart over a draft pick.
Per ESPN (via LeBron Wire):
“If you want to know what’s really pissing LeBron off, he felt like the Cavs could have had Paul George and Eric Bledsoe,” [Brian] Windhorst said.
Windhorst added that LeBron believed they could add both players.
