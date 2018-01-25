The Cavs whiffed on both Paul George last summer and Eric Bledsoe when he was banished from Phoenix, which reportedly ended up “pissing LeBron [James] off.”

LeBron reportedly believed Cleveland had a realistic shot at nabbing both players when they became available.

Lowe Post podcast: @WindhorstESPN on Cavs chaos, George Hill, DeAndre, some fake trades, All-Star draft, more https://t.co/LAkr1PNzKR — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 24, 2018

The deal for PG is said to have fallen apart over a draft pick.

Per ESPN (via LeBron Wire):