Report: LeBron Initially Was Not Expecting Cavs To Make Big Deals At Deadline

The Cavaliers made major changes at the 2018 trade deadline, bringing in four new faces (Rodney Hood, George Hill, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson) and shipping away six of their own (Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder).

According to NBA.com‘s David Aldridge, LeBron James was not expecting Cleveland to drastically change their roster until he was informed the night before the deadline that such an overhaul was possible:

James, per sources, wasn’t expecting huge deals by the Cavs at the deadline, maybe a small one or two, before being informed the night before the deadline that there were big possibilities in the pipeline.

Nance Jr. and Clarkson came from the Lakers in exchange for Thomas, Frye, and a first-round pick. Hood and Hill were acquired in a three-team swap with Utah and Sacramento that included Shumpert, Rose, and Crowder. The Cavs then facilitated Wade’s return to Miami, obtaining merely a second-round pick in return.

