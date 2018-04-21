Report: Luka Doncic Entering 2018 NBA Draft

by April 21, 2018
279

Potential No. 1 overall pick Luka Doncic is entering the 2018 NBA draft, reports Shams Charnia of Yahoo Sports:

Doncic, a 6-7 guard/forward born in Slovenia, is currently leading Real Madrid in the EuroLeague playoffs.

He is averaging an impressive 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season.

