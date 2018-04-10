Report: Marcus Smart Expected To Be Cleared To Return In Late April

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has been sidelined by a torn right UCL, had a reevaluation in New York on Monday. He is expected to be cleared to return to game action at the six-week mark of his surgery (April 27), according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Celtics guard Marcus Smart had reevaluation on torn right UCL Monday in New York and is expected to receive clearance to return to game action at six-week mark of surgery (April 27). Smart has been cleared to start light non-contact shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2018

The second round of the NBA playoffs is set to begin on Apr. 30, but could be bumped up depending on how the first round goes.

Smart, 24, averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

