Report: MarShon Brooks To Sign 10-Day Contract With Grizzlies

by March 27, 2018
258

Guard MarShon Brooks, 29, is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Back in 2011, Brooks was the 25th overall pick out of Providence. Across three NBA seasons (2011-14), he spent time with Brooklyn, Boston, Golden State, and the Lakers, averaging 7.7 points in 17.5 minutes.

As a member of Jiangsu in China, Brooks posted 36.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game this past year.

