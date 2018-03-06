Report: Mitch Kupchak the Front-Runner for Hornets GM Job

by March 06, 2018
69

Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak is reportedly the front-runner for the GM gig in Charlotte.

The Hornets continue in their search for someone to take over Rich Cho’s old job, receiving permission to speak with three other front-office execs.

Assistant GM Buzz Peterson is currently in charge of day-to-day operations for the Hornets.

Per ESPN:

Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak remains a front-runner to ultimately receive an offer to replace Rich Cho, but the Hornets are engaging in a wider search process and plan to start an initial round of conversations with candidates as soon as this week, league sources said.

Charlotte has received permission to speak with Philadelphia 76ers vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley, Houston Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, league sources told ESPN.

Charlotte has directly registered its interest with Kupchak, league sources said. Kupchak has a long-standing relationship with team owner Michael Jordan, with whom he shares University of North Carolina ties.

       
You Might Also Like
Air Jordan 3
Kicks

The Legacy of the Air Jordan III

7 days ago
2,770
rich cho contract hornets
NBA

Hornets Will Not Extend Contract of GM Rich Cho

2 weeks ago
396
mitch kupchak hornets rich cho
NBA

Report: Hornets ‘Expected’ To Pursue Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak

2 weeks ago
459
NBA

Michael Jordan Put On a Helluva Show at ’88 All-Star Weekend

3 weeks ago
2,458
kemba walker all-star game
NBA

Kemba Walker To Replace Kristaps Porzingis In All-Star Game

4 weeks ago
678
NBA

Hornets GM: Team ‘Not Shopping’ Kemba Walker But Listening

4 weeks ago
721

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jason Terry Denies Blowing in Lance Stephenson’s Ear

41 mins ago
127

Report: Mitch Kupchak the Front-Runner for Hornets GM Job

1 hour ago
69

Pau Gasol Suffers ‘Bad’ Shoulder Injury vs Grizzlies

2 hours ago
295

Damian Lillard Drops a Clutch 39 Points on the Lakers

2 hours ago
150

Post Up: 15 In A Row

8 hours ago
498