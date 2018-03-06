Report: Mitch Kupchak the Front-Runner for Hornets GM Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak is reportedly the front-runner for the GM gig in Charlotte.

The Hornets continue in their search for someone to take over Rich Cho’s old job, receiving permission to speak with three other front-office execs.

ESPN Sources: As Mitch Kupchak remains a frontrunner, Charlotte gets permission to interview three more GM candidates. https://t.co/kC6R3KQ1iD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2018

Assistant GM Buzz Peterson is currently in charge of day-to-day operations for the Hornets.

Per ESPN: