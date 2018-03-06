Report: Mitch Kupchak the Front-Runner for Hornets GM Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak is reportedly the front-runner for the GM gig in Charlotte.
The Hornets continue in their search for someone to take over Rich Cho’s old job, receiving permission to speak with three other front-office execs.
Assistant GM Buzz Peterson is currently in charge of day-to-day operations for the Hornets.
Per ESPN:
Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak remains a front-runner to ultimately receive an offer to replace Rich Cho, but the Hornets are engaging in a wider search process and plan to start an initial round of conversations with candidates as soon as this week, league sources said.
Charlotte has received permission to speak with Philadelphia 76ers vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley, Houston Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, league sources told ESPN.
Charlotte has directly registered its interest with Kupchak, league sources said. Kupchak has a long-standing relationship with team owner Michael Jordan, with whom he shares University of North Carolina ties.