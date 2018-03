Phoenix forwards Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley have been fined $25K each for their roles in a scuffle with the Jazz on Thursday, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Both players took a shot at Utah point guard Ricky Rubio during the altercation and were ejected.

