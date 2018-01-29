To incentivize its players to take the All-Star Game a bit more seriously this season, the NBA is reportedly offering $100,000 to each player on the winning side.

The losers will each get $25K.

ESPN Sources: In an attempt to increase competitive nature of NBA All-Star games, players on winning team to now pocket $100,000 each. https://t.co/uJ2G8OYIpT — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2018

This represents a $50K bump for the winning side from previous years.

Per ESPN:

“That’ll certainly make it more interesting,” Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said regarding the $100,000 winner’s prize. “That’s a huge difference.” Some players have bonuses in their contracts tied to All-Star appearances, but that is independent of the boost the league is rewarding the All-Star Game winners. “That’s significant. For some players, they just want to see [the game] being worth their time,” Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told ESPN. “An idea I have is shortening the day. The entire game day is the biggest drag for us. Media [obligations], sponsorship appearances, [extravagant, prolonged] All-Star introductions. It’s obviously a made-for-TV event. After all that, then there’s the game. That’s a lot. But all the changes should help make the game a little better. It won’t be like [Saturday night against the Celtics], but it should be better.”

