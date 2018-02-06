Report: Nets Trade Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee

Tyler Zeller is reportedly Milwaukee-bound.

The Brooklyn Nets shipped Zeller to the Bucks in exchange for Rashad Vaughn and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

ESPN Story: Milwaukee acquires Brooklyn center Tyler Zeller. https://t.co/LTZWcoanwr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2018

Zeller, 28, is averaging 7 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.

Per ESPN:

Zeller gives the Bucks a solid backup center for the playoff push. The deal gives the Nets a chance to further replenish their future pool of draft picks.