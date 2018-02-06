Report: Nets Trade Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee

Tyler Zeller is reportedly Milwaukee-bound.
The Brooklyn Nets shipped Zeller to the Bucks in exchange for Rashad Vaughn and a 2018 second-round draft pick.
ESPN Story: Milwaukee acquires Brooklyn center Tyler Zeller. https://t.co/LTZWcoanwr
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2018
Zeller, 28, is averaging 7 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.
Per ESPN:
Zeller gives the Bucks a solid backup center for the playoff push. The deal gives the Nets a chance to further replenish their future pool of draft picks.
The Bucks will send the 2018 second-round pick to the Nets should it fall between 31 and 47 in the draft. Otherwise, Phoenix will receive the pick as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade. If the Bucks pick doesn’t convey in 2018, Milwaukee will send its unprotected second-round pick in 2020 to Brooklyn, league sources said.