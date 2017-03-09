Nick Young left a door unlocked last month, and thieves reportedly made off with half-a-million dollars worth of cash and jewelry.
Three years ago, Young’s home was burglarized while he was playing in a game for the Lakers.
NBA's Nick Young Burglarized AGAIN … Entire SAFE Stolen https://t.co/C71cwx24gX
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 9, 2017
Young’s entire safe was taken.
Per TMZ:
Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables.
We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.
It’s not the first time Young has been targeted — thieves raided another home Nick was living in at the time back in 2014 and made off with $100k in stuff … including Nick’s beloved Yeezys.
