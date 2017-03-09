Nick Young left a door unlocked last month, and thieves reportedly made off with half-a-million dollars worth of cash and jewelry.

Three years ago, Young’s home was burglarized while he was playing in a game for the Lakers.

Young’s entire safe was taken.

Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables.

 

We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.

 

It’s not the first time Young has been targeted — thieves raided another home Nick was living in at the time back in 2014 and made off with $100k in stuff … including Nick’s beloved Yeezys.