After it was reported that Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic was headed to New Orleans in a trade for Omer Asik and a first round pick, the deal has apparently fallen apart, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans and Chicago had a deal for Nikola Mirotic, but it’s fallen apart for now, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Chicago and New Orleans don’t need Mirotic’s permission to make trade should his $12.5M team option in 2018-19 get guaranteed with a trade. Without that salary guaranteed prior to finalizing trade, teams need Mirotic to agree. Otherwise, Mirotic likely becomes a rental for Pels. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Essentially, Mirotic has control over his future with a trade. He can’t be sure that New Orleans will pick up his $12.5M option next season — unless Chicago does it for him prior to completing the trade. It is understandable why Mirotic isn’t eager to cost himself that $12.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds through 15 outings this season. In recent weeks, he has “stood firm” on a request to be dealt away from Chicago – one initially made back in October following a physical altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at practice.

The Pelicans, currently 27-22, are seemingly sticking to their pledge to “remain active in acquiring talent” ahead of the deadline, despite losing All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the year. Mirotic would help fill the necessary front court gap.

RELATED

Report: Bulls Planning To Trade Nikola Mirotic