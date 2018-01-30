After it was reported that Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic was headed to New Orleans in a trade for Omer Asik and a first round pick, the deal has apparently fallen apart, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds through 15 outings this season. In recent weeks, he has “stood firm” on a request to be dealt away from Chicago – one initially made back in October following a physical altercation with teammate Bobby Portis at practice.

The Pelicans, currently 27-22, are seemingly sticking to their pledge to “remain active in acquiring talent” ahead of the deadline, despite losing All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the year. Mirotic would help fill the necessary front court gap.

