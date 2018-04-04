Report: OJ Mayo Signs Contract With San German In Puerto Rico

by April 04, 2018
124

Guard OJ Mayo has signed a contract with San German in Puerto Rico, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Mayo is eligible to return to the NBA this summer after being dismissed for violating the League’s anti-drug program in July of 2016.

In eight seasons prior to his suspension, the 30-year-old Mayo made stops in Memphis, Dallas, and Milwaukee. He has career averages of 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

OJ Mayo: 'I Cheated The Game,' Let Down the Milwaukee Bucks

