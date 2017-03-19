After being released by the Pelicans, Omri Casspi will reportedly sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press. Apparently, the deal will cover just till the end of this year.

AP Source: Casspi has agreed to join Timberwolves. Will fly home with team from New Orleans tonight. @ESPNSteinLine 1st w/imminent deal — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) March 19, 2017

AP Source says Casspi deal with Wolves just covers the two sides to the end of the season. Nothing included yet for next year. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) March 19, 2017

Casspi began the 2016-17 season on the Kings, where he averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per contest. He was shipped to New Orleans in the Boogie trade and appeared in just one game before breaking his thumb. The Pelicans waived him shortly after.

Stein tweeted that Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau had dinner with Omri to try and convince him to join the team.

Tom Thibodeau made a personal recruiting pitch to Omri Casspi over dinner in New Orleans before the Wolves play there tonight, sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 19, 2017

Whatever he said, I guess it worked.