During Game 3 of Rockets-Thunder, point guard Patrick Beverley exchanged words with a fan in the front row. Peep the altercation, which continued after the game, here:

The fan was later identified as Stuart Scaramucci, son of OKC minority owner Jay Scaramucci.

Here’s another angle of their heated discussion:

The NBA has fined Beverley $25,000 for the incident. He will not be suspended.

Game 4 is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

