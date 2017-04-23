During Game 3 of Rockets-Thunder, point guard Patrick Beverley exchanged words with a fan in the front row. Peep the altercation, which continued after the game, here:
The fan was later identified as Stuart Scaramucci, son of OKC minority owner Jay Scaramucci.
Here’s another angle of their heated discussion:
Here is a small GIF of the live video between the fan and Patrick Beverley post game pic.twitter.com/4ZGkYvOx5c
The NBA has fined Beverley $25,000 for the incident. He will not be suspended.
Game 4 is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
