The Pelicans will sign guard Jordan Crawford, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Source: Pelicans will sign Jordan Crawford. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2018

Crawford began this season on New Orleans, but was waived in October when the team added veteran Jameer Nelson.

With Ian Clark set to miss the next 5-10 days after suffering an ankle injury, Crawford is back to provide assistance in the backcourt.

