Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson met for a private chat Tuesday, and the Zen Master reportedly asked Melo if he desires to remain a New York Knick.

(Anthony and Jackson had a testy meeting last month after the Knicks’ team president publicly criticized the All-Star forward’s game.)

Anthony has said that he has not considered waiving his no-trade clause.

The meeting took place two days after the publication of a critical column by Charley Rosen, a longtime confidant of Jackson who wrote that Anthony “has outlived his usefulness of the Knicks.” Anthony has appeared annoyed when addressing the situation with the media in recent days, specifically when asked about the insinuation from Jackson’s confidant that he was no longer valuable to the team. “My clarity is playing ball right now and getting some wins. If they want to come talk to me, I’m around them guys every day,” he said. “I don’t want this to be kind of going back and forth between me and the front office, management, because it’s really nothing. […] I responded to an article that I read. That was that. There’s nothing between myself and management at this point.”

