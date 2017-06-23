According to ESPN analyst Jay Williams, a prospect told him that Knicks president Phil Jackson could barely stay awake during a pre-draft workout.

"@PhilJackson11 was falling in and out of sleep during my workout." – @RealJayWilliams on a recent recruit he spoke with. pic.twitter.com/Qmh4j0X9Pu — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) June 22, 2017

New York ended up selecting Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick Thursday night.

Jackson spoke highly of the 18-year-old shooting guard.

Per ESPN: