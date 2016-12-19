The NBA is reportedly giving players and the media a say when it comes to who starts in the All-Star game.

The voice of the fan will account for 50 percent of the vote total, with the players and media evenly splitting the remainder.



Link to the @espn latest on players (and media) now having a say in voting for All-Star starters alongside fans –> https://t.co/vWVwuzc7az — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 19, 2016

All-Star voting for the Feb. 19 game in New Orleans will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Christmas Day.

