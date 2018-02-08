Report: Several NBA Playoff Teams Expressing Interest In Boris Diaw

With the trade deadline passed, and the buyout market opening, ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon reports that forward Boris Diaw is someone to monitor:

Name to keep in mind as buyout market begins: Boris Diaw. Has NBA out with his French team Paris-Levallois. 35-year-old’s camp has touched base with several playoff teams expressing interest. Great locker room presence, unselfish role player with 119 games of playoff experience. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 8, 2018

The 35-year-old Diaw left the League this summer to join Paris-Levallois, but has an opt-out clause. In fourteen NBA seasons, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and won the 2013-14 championship with the Spurs.

RELATED

Boris Diaw To Sign Deal in France with NBA Opt-Out Clause