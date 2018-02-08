Report: Several NBA Playoff Teams Expressing Interest In Boris Diaw

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

With the trade deadline passed, and the buyout market opening, ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon reports that forward Boris Diaw is someone to monitor:

The 35-year-old Diaw left the League this summer to join Paris-Levallois, but has an opt-out clause. In fourteen NBA seasons, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and won the 2013-14 championship with the Spurs.

RELATED
Boris Diaw To Sign Deal in France with NBA Opt-Out Clause

You Might Also Like
boris diaw france
International

Boris Diaw To Sign Deal in France with NBA Opt-Out Clause

5 months ago
boris diaw chris paul wristband
NBA

WATCH: Boris Diaw Snatches Chris Paul’s Wristband

10 months ago
NBA

Boris Diaw Traded To Utah Jazz

2 years ago
NBA

James McAdoo Throws Dunk Over Boris Diaw (VIDEO)

2 years ago
Features

Planting Seeds

3 years ago
NBA

Tony Parker Evades Tiger on French Game Show (VIDEO)

3 years ago

TRENDING