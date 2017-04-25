After beating the Celtics in Games 1 and 2, the Bulls received the tough news that Rajon Rondo had fractured his thumb and was out indefinitely.

They went on to drop Games 3 and 4 with their point guard watching from the bench.

According to The Vertical reporter Shams Charania, Rondo is “preparing to attempt” to play in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Vertical Sources: Chicago’s Rajon Rondo preparing to attempt to play in Game 5 against Boston. Final decision TBD, but there’s chance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2017

The final decision has yet to be made, but let’s hope Rajon can get back out there.

